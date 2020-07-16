DNR investigation into Lake Monroe incident indicates potential crimes on both sides

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources sent its investigation report to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, indicating potential crimes committed by four people.

The report comes after an investigation into an altercation by Monroe Reservoir on July 4. The incident was captured on video that has now gone viral.

A Black man named Vauhxx Booker said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property at Lake Monroe in Monroe County.

Booker said that he apologized after the men told him they were trespassing, but that five white men then attacked him.

Attorneys for Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord claim their clients were falsely accused. They claim Booker was on private property, informed him of this, and after an amicable discussion, took Booker to the property line and felt that the situation had been resolved.

They said Booker returned hours later and threatened them, claiming to be a County Commissioner. According to the attorney, Purdy was punched three times by Booker before restraining him against a tree. They said Booker’s claim of being attacked and dragged to the tree is not true.

The DNR investigation report submitted Wednesday shows Jeremy Cox and Vauhxx Booker sustained minor injuries in the altercation. The report says there was an immediate lack of physical evidence, so they consulted with the prosecutor’s office and documented relevant information to later determine if there would be any criminal charges.

The investigation uncovered evidence of multiple crimes. The potential crimes are against Sean Purdy, Jerry Cox, Vauhxx Booker and Ian Watkins. The potential crimes include:

Criminal Confinement -victim: Vauhxx Booker, suspect: Sean Purdy

Battery – victim: Vauhxx Booker, suspects: Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox

Battery – victim: Sean Purdy, suspect: Vauhxx Booker

Battery – victim: Jerry Cox, suspect: Vauhxx Booker

Battery – victim: Brennan Golightly, suspect: Jerry Cox

Criminal Trespass – victim: Caroline/Bruce McCord, suspects: Vauhxx Booker and Ian Watkins

The investigation report is now with the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office to file any potential charges.