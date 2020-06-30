DNR launches interactive map for Indiana water trails

INDIANAPOLIS — A new interactive map is highlighting Indiana water trails, encouraging people to enjoy paddle sports.

The interactive map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.

“Indiana has needed a good statewide paddle guide for many years,” said Dan Valleskey, co-founder of the statewide paddling organization Indiana Paddlesports Alliance. “We have some great rivers in this state, and paddle sports are growing rapidly. I look forward to having the use of a good, up-to-date portable tool that will help plan trips.”

The map is located on the DNR website and shows public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations, and river miles. The map also shows real-time streamflow at stations across the state.