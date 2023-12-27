INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee at the Indiana Department of Correction has agreed to pay a fine worth nearly $5,000 after allegedly violating Indiana State Code by using his state-owned vehicle for personal use when he was not working.

The Office of the Indiana Inspector General announced that former DOC employee Joseph Mulinaro “engaged in wrongdoing” by misusing the state-owned vehicle that the institution had provided to him for work purposes.

The OIG’s investigation into this allegation began earlier this year on March 20. A closer look into Mulinaro’s use of his work vehicle was prompted by the DOC, which said it discovered that Mulinaro was using the state-owned vehicle in violation of its Limited Personal Use of State Property/Resources policy, according to the OIG. The policy was approved in 2015.

According to the OIG’s investigative report, this policy is defined as permitting DOC employees to use state equipment for reasons that are not related to state business only if the type of use is “infrequent, of short duration, and not reasonably practicable, on the state employee’s personal time.”

When Mulinaro was asked by a DOC investigator about using his state-owned vehicle for personal use on weekends when he was not actively working, Multinaro reportedly stated that “he was unaware that he was not allowed to use the vehicle on his off time.”

The former DOC employee also allegedly told investigators that he thought it was a “perk of the job.”

Mulinaro was subsequently suspended without pay on Feb. 21, 2023, before he resigned the following month on March 15, the OIG said.

OIG investigators reviewed several documents, records related to the DOC’s own investigation, emails Mulinaro had sent and received, records pertaining to Mulinaro’s past employment and reimbursement rates for the period of Mulinaro’s employment.

Multiple witnesses were also interviewed throughout the investigation, the IOG said.

IOG investigators soon learned that Mulinaro was hired by the DOC on Nov. 4, 2019. He was initially hired to work as a salesperson for Indiana Correctional Industries (ICI) and was sent to work across 30 counties located in northern Indiana.

Mulinaro was primarily responsible for paying visits to county jails as well as schools and universities in his assigned territory where he was tasked with providing service equipment that was used to dispense chemical products that had been provided by the ICI.

The IOG defines Indiana Correctional Industries as a division of the DOC that “sells articles made by persons incarcerated in DOC institutions.”

The IOG noted that Mulinaro received a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for him to use while traveling for state business during his tenure as a sales representative due to the excessive travel hours the job involved. The vehicle was equipped with a GPS system that recorded how many miles the vehicle traveled, the hours of use and idle time.

Mulinaro’s supervisor was interviewed by IOG investigators who confirmed that state employees were not allowed to use their vehicles for personal reasons on their off days. The IOG said the supervisor conceded that employees are only permitted to briefly stop somewhere with the vehicles provided to them if they are traveling home from a work-related activity or event.

The supervisor further explained that Mulinaro was given these instructions on the guidelines related to state employees and their use of assigned vehicles for work-related travel purposes. These would have been provided during his orientation period after initially being hired and during computer-based training events that were held annually.

The IOG noted in its investigation that the supervisor shared that they informed Mulinaro that the vehicle was for “state use only.”

Several staff members employed at the Indiana Department of Administration were also interviewed by IOG investigators. The IDOA staff provided records, including a GPS summary, related to Mulinaro’s vehicle use since it was first provided to him in 2019 when he was hired as a DOC employee.

Between November 2019 and February 2023, the IOG said that Mulinaro drove his state vehicle for a total of 11,018.5 miles on weekends while he was not participating in work-related commitments.

Furthermore, it was calculated by the IOG that Mulinaro drove his vehicle a total of 1,099.5 miles while on holiday when he was not working.

This brought the total calculated number of miles the former DOC employee drove to 12,118 miles.

The IOG calculated that Mulinaro had cost the state a loss of $4,927.50 after calculating “the total reimbursement cost for miles Mulinaro drove on his off days by multiplying the total miles Mulinaro drove on weekends and holidays by the IDOA reimbursement rates for those periods.”

The IOG concluded in its investigation that Mulinaro had violated Indiana Code 4-2-6-17 through improper use of his state-owned vehicle when he was not actively working.

“The Code’s use of state property rule prohibits a state employee from using state property for purposes other than official state business, unless the use is expressly permitted by a general written agency, departmental or institutional policy or regulation,” the IOG said in its investigative report.

The OIG’s findings were brought before the Indiana State Ethics Commission in the form of an executive session on Oct. 12, 2023. The commission then found probable cause to file an official ethics complaint against Mulinaro for reportedly violating the Code’s use of state property rule.

Mulinaro agreed to pay $4,927 back to the DOC on Nov. 27 after admitting that he misused the state-owned vehicle in violation of the Code’s state property rule, according to the IOG.

The agreement stipulated that the funds would be repaid via monthly payments worth $125 until the full amount is met, according to the OIG’s investigative report.

The Ethics Commission approved the settlement payment plan and amount on Dec. 14, bringing the investigation officially to a close.