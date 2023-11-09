INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana state representative has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony fraud charge.

Former State Rep. Sean Eberhart pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, according to court documents filed in the Southern District Court of Indiana shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of up to five years, up to a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Although the former state representative has not been sentenced yet, Eberhart has agreed to pay a restitution fee of $60,000, court documents said.

Provided photo of Sean Eberhart.

The charges stem from evidence collected by the FBI, which included “text message communications to and from EBERHART, call records involving EBERHART digital images of documents sent to and/or received from EBERHART and others, covert recordings of conversations with EBERHART, and audio and video recordings and other records of statements and actions in the Indiana legislature.”

The plea agreement did not provide any specific information concerning the fraud case and charges.

Although the plea agreement did not provide a specific sentence for Eberhart, court documents detail that prosecutors are open to recommending the lowest possible sentence to comply with federal guidelines that have been set forth by the US District Court of Southern Indiana.

Court documents said this recommended minimum sentence is contingent on Eberhart fully accepting responsibility for his alleged role in the fraud case, that he avoids committing any new criminal offense before any sentencing commences and that he does not violate the terms of any pre-trial release before any sentencing hearing.

Eberhart represented District 57, which includes Shelby County and portions of Hancock and Bartholomew counties, during his previous stint as a state representative. He served in the role from 2006 until he left office on Nov. 9, 2022.

The former state representative also served on several committees, including a period as the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and a member of the House Environmental Affairs Committee.