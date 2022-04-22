JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A judge ordered Xavier Breland held without bond this week in an case of aggravated stalking in which he’s accused of tracking his ex-wife by putting a GPS device inside a stuffed animal.

Breland has also been named a person of interest in the disappearance of his current wife, Ciera Locklair Breland.

The stalking charges stem from a custody battle Xavier was engaged in with the woman he was married to before Ciera.

According to court documents, Xavier gave his 5-year-old daughter a pink stuffed animal with a GPS tracker sewn inside, knowing that she would be staying with her mom.

The girl’s mother picked up the animal the next day and felt something inside. When she cut open the animal, she found the GPS tracker, according to court documents.

That GPS tracker was similar to one that was placed on the woman’s car. Both devices were registered to Xavier’s email address.

“According to [his ex-wife], he showed her missing persons and said ‘this could be you.’ He threatened her saying her children would visit her grave,” Jeannie Locklair Bush, Ciera’s aunt, said.

Investigators also allege that Xavier sent her threatening messages including her address, which he wasn’t supposed to know.

Some members of Ciera’s family attended Xavier’s bond hearing earlier this week.

“He just walked in smiling and winking and so confident and arrogant,” Bush said. “It was just hard for us to wrap our head around.”

Bush said none of Ciera’s family knew about these allegations until after Ciera went missing.

On February 24, Ciera Breland (Locklair) went to St. Johns Creek in Georgia to visit family members with her husband Xavier, five-month-old son and Labradoodle. While her husband told the Carmel Police Department she walked out of the house and went missing two days later, there is no evidence she ever came back from the family trip.

As recently as last week, Johns Creek police said crews entered the Chattahoochee River to search for her. The search effort also included helicopters and drones, police said. They were unable to locate Breland.

“You can’t grieve. You don’t know whether to be angry,” Bush said. “You don’t whether to be sad. You don’t know…it’s frustrating. It’s sad.”

The attorney representing Xavier’s ex-wife said it’s possible Xavier could be facing additional charges.

Ciera’s family said all they want is for Xavier to tell police what he knows.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in Breland’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or the Johns Creek Police tip line at (678) 474-1610.

Information can also be called in to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.