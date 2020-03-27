Doctor shares best techniques for sanitizing groceries to prevent spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan doctor is going viral for his 13-minute video on safe grocery shopping in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a family physician from Grand Rapids, has racked up nearly 4.5 million views so far.

The doctor starts by comparing the virus to glitter. He says your goal is to not have any glitter in your house, on your hands, or on your face.

And with the National Institutes of Health finding the virus can live on cardboard for a day and plastic and metal for three days, he says you should leave your food outside for three days if you can.