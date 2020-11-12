Doctors, nurses urge mask wearing to prevent overwhelming of hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — Our hospitals are begging people to follow basic health guidelines, like wearing a mask, hand washing and social distancing. In fact, they pointed out the virus is not spreading inside hospitals, staff member to staff member or staff member to patient, where masks are constantly worn and hand hygiene is always prioritized.

Riverview Health in Noblesville and IU Health’s Methodist and University Hospitals tell us they are not overwhelmed with patients needing care.

“We are busy, we still have plenty of space,” Elizabeth Linden, Chief Nursing Officer at IU Adult Academic Health Center said. “One of the things that we’re able to do is we actually can add or convert additional areas for space. So right now we have plenty of space to care for patients: ICU level care, med-surge level care as well.”

Dr. Eric Marcotte, Chief Medical Officer at Riverview Health, said they are able to handle all patients right now, but “it’s certainly to the point of making us wonder what comes next.”

“Right now we can handle it, but if it doubles again, or doubles again, all bets are off,” Marcotte said. “Which is why we need to, and really need to, make a change and make sure that we don’t let this spread any farther.”

IU Health is looking for more spaces to convert for patient care, specifically at Methodist and University Hospitals. Along with Riverview Health, they do have enough personal protective equipment for their team members. They want everyone to know, masks work.

“I think what’s really important to note is we are not seeing spread of COVID within the hospital,” Linden said. “Meaning, if you follow the proper guidelines, you don’t get it. You don’t transmit it.”

Marcotte said the likelihood our state remains open depends on people practicing healthy habits.

“Doing one simple thing can make the difference of having to shut down the state again and not,” Marcotte said. “If you wear your mask, it’s going to come out a whole lot better than if you don’t.”

During Wednesday’s Governor’s news conference, Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s health commissioner gave people a glimpse of what hospitals across the state are experiencing.

“We’re also seeing individuals change parts of their hospitals to allow for more medical surgical beds or add additional ICU beds,’ Box said. “We are seeing hospitals work together within a region to be able to transfer patients or to alternate who takes the next critical patient that is picked up by EMS.”

The good news is doctors and nurses are more prepared than ever to handle this pandemic.

“We know now that we need to put people on blood thinners,” Marcotte said. “We had no idea in the spring. There were literally rumors being passed from doctor to doctor, ‘hey you might want to think about this because I knew this guy who had a blood clot.’ Now we know [COVID-19] causes blood clots. I don’t know why it causes blood clots, but we know. And we know if we thin the blood, the worst things that happen to people, strokes, heart attacks, often do not. We also have treatments now that we didn’t in the spring. We know better how to run a ventilator and when to run a ventilator.”

Fortunately, Linden said the amount of people with the virus requiring intensive care is down.

“So, we’re seeing more positivity in the community from a hospitalized patient perspective,” Linden said. “The positive side is we’re not seeing as many patients with COVID positive diagnoses that are in the ICU.”