Doctors stress importance of staying on track with well-child visits, school vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS – Doctors say school vaccinations are essential right now. Although the start of the school year will look different, students need to stay on track and medical experts are worried families will miss these appointments due to the pandemic.

“If they are enrolled in a school, that is a state requirement,” said Nicole Cooper, the Supervisor of Health Services for MSD Washington Township.

That’s according to Indiana code.

Cooper oversees all the school nurses at Washington Township schools. Immunization records are trickling in for students and families seem to have questions.

“They don’t understand the reason for having to have the immunizations by the first day of school, if they’re not going to be in person,” explained Cooper, “But again at some point we’re planning to be in person and we want to be ready for that immediately.”

Dr. Cameual Wright added, “It still remains incredibly important for children to have well-child visits and to maintain the immunization schedule.”

Dr. Wright is the Medical Director for CareSource. She says, in May, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 137,000 fewer vaccination doses which is a 46 percent decrease.

“That is very concerning because there are conditions that we’ve had a handle on and now when children don’t get vaccinated we’re worried we’re going to start to see some of these conditions that previously had been kept at bay,” added Wright.

For schools like Washington Township, Cooper believes a well-child visit could also catch underlying conditions that parents may not recognize.

“Some children have COVID-19 and they are asymptomatic, so that wellness visit is a great time for the doctor to check them out,” she said.

Keeping your child’s health on track to head back to class, whenever that may be.

“Let kids be kids, but also teach them how to be safe,” said Wright.

Doctors say check with your provider to see what options are available. Some well-child visits can happen via tele-health.

Click here to see the list of vaccine requirements and recommendations for the 2020-2021 school year.

In Muncie, Open Door Health Services will provide a mobile unit to bring school physicals and immunizations right to families.