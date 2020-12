A new study says dogs can be trained to detect COVID-19 by sniffing human sweat.

Many countries have been exploring the possibility of using dogs as a reliable and cheap way to screen people for the virus.

CNN reported a team from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine did dozens of trials with six dogs. Those trials had a success rate between 76 and 100 percent.

Dogs could be deployed in international airports for coronavirus detection by early next year.