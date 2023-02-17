This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man has been sentenced to federal prison for his involvement in trafficking methamphetamine.

37-year-old Christopher Stafford has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in the possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the sentencing was four years in the making.

Officers pulled over Stafford in Princeton, Indiana on Nov. 20, 2019. Officers subsequently discovered around 190 grams of methamphetamine while conducting the traffic stop.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Stafford admitted to officers that he had been distributing the illicit drugs throughout the prior two weeks. He also told law enforcement that he had purchased the methamphetamine from Donnell White, a 47-year-old based out of Lousiville, Kentucky.

Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 22 of 2019, the DOJ said the two had planned to possess and distribute between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators said White sold one pound of methamphetamine to Stafford in exchange for $3,800. Part of their agreement involved having White deliver the substances across state lines into Gibson County, Indiana.

White received a 10-year sentence.