Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates nearly $70,000 to Indiana for youth literacy support

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation invested $4.5 million in grants and donations to support students, teachers and youth literacy nonprofit organizations.



“At Dollar General, we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos in a press release. “The urgency to support youth literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”

More than $3 million in grants will support nearly 760 schools, libraries and nonprofits across 46 states — the states where Dollar General operates. The program had started 28 years ago by Cal Turner Jr., in honor of his grandfather, Dollar General Founder R.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education.

In Indiana, the grants have been awarded to the following 18 locations:

Allen County Education Partnership, Inc. (Fort Wayne) — $4,000.00

(Fort Wayne) — $4,000.00 Boys & Girls Club Of Evansville, Inc. (Evansville) — $4,000.00

(Evansville) — $4,000.00 Boys & Girls Clubs Of Elkhart County, Inc. (Goshen) — $4,000.00

(Goshen) — $4,000.00 Boys & Girls Clubs Of Wayne County (Richmond) — $4,000.00

(Richmond) — $4,000.00 Clark Road Genesis Family Center, Inc. (Gary) — $4,000.00

(Gary) — $4,000.00 Edinburgh Middle/High School (Edinburgh) — $4,000.00

(Edinburgh) — $4,000.00 Liberty Early Elementary (Indianapolis) — $4,000.00

(Indianapolis) — $4,000.00 Martin Luther King Multi-Service Center, Inc. (Indianapolis) — $4,000.00

(Indianapolis) — $4,000.00 Morocco Elementary School (Morocco) — $3,870.00

(Morocco) — $3,870.00 Muncie Boys & Girls Clubs (Muncie) — $4,000.00

(Muncie) — $4,000.00 Muncie Public Library (Muncie) — $3,500.00

(Muncie) — $3,500.00 North Daviess Community School Corporation (Elnora) — $4,000.00

(Elnora) — $4,000.00 Riley Hospital For Children (Indianapolis) — $3,850.00

(Indianapolis) — $3,850.00 School On Wheels Corp. (Indianapolis) — $4,000.00

(Indianapolis) — $4,000.00 St. Michael School (Brookville) — $3,500.00

(Brookville) — $3,500.00 Taylor School Corporation (Kokomo) — $3,500.00

(Kokomo) — $3,500.00 Turning Point Education Center (Bloomfield) — $3,450.00

(Bloomfield) — $3,450.00 United Way of Central Indiana (Indianapolis) — $4,000.00

In total, the state of Indiana is receiving $69,670.



“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the DGLF, in a press release. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”

Applications for the 2022 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available at DGliteracy.org in January 2022.