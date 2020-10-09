Dollar General’s Popshelf stores to offer items for $5 or less

Dollar General is launching new stores offering most items for $5 or less.

Two “Popshelf” stores will open in Nashville, Tennessee, in the coming weeks. The retailer hopes to open another 30 by the end of the year.

Dollar General is known for its low prices and has seen same-store sales surge by 18.8% during the pandemic, when stores were deemed essential businesses and remained open. It expects to see “elevated demand” at stores throughout the year.

Popshelf shoppers will find “on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more,” according to the company. About 95% of the items will cost $5 or less.

The stores are aimed at “diverse suburban communities” with total household incomes ranging from $50,000 to $125,000, the company said. Each store is expected to create about 15 new jobs.

Dollar General operates more than 16,000 stores in 46 states.