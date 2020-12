Dollar Tree has announced a recall involving 143,000 candles sold at its stores.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the small candles labeled “Peaceful Stream and Moonlit Waves” have flames so high that they cause the glass jars to crack. The surface wax can also catch fire.

Although no injuries have been reported, the candles are considered a burn hazard.

Dollar Tree says you do not need a receipt or the original packaging to take items in for a full refund.