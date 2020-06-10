Domestic-related murder victim allegedly attacked by suspect 1 month before death

INDIANAPOLIS —Two men are behind bars following a pair of domestic-related murders in Indianapolis.

Police were called to a home on West 33rd early Tuesday morning and found 29-year-old Ashley Richardson shot to death. Officers quickly arrested her fiancé for the murder.

“He lured her there and he executed her,” said the victim’s sister Chanel Richardson. “He took her from us. There is no redo.”

Just five weeks before the fatal shooting, court records show police were called to the same address for a previous violent domestic incident between the same suspect and the same victim.

Chanel says her sister had tried to break up with the suspect, Kendale Abel, after prosecutors claim Abel assaulted her with a hammer inside their home last month.

“My sister had bruises down the back of her body and on her head. Literally she got beat with a hammer,” said the victim’s sister Kaylia Richardson.

After being charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, court records show Abel was released on bond days later and given GPS monitoring prior to this week’s murder. That’s why Ashley’s sisters believe her death could have been avoided.

“The whole system was designed for failure in this case,” said Kaylia.

“Who is responsible for that? The courts failed my sister. Justice failed my sister,” said Chanel.

In a different case over the weekend, police found a woman, identified as Doneasha Galbreath, shot to death inside a car on Market outside the City-County Building. That suspect, Ladriel Chapman, turned himself in to deputies at the county jail and according to court records Chapman admitted he killed Galbreath.

The pair had two young kids together. Those kids were found hours later alone inside the family’s home.

Chapman claims he shot the victim during an argument in their car on I-65 just north of downtown. Chapman had also been on supervised release following an arrest on drug and gun charges in February.

“This type of violence knows no bounds and we see it all over the city,” said Lindsay Stawick with the Domestic Violence Network.

Stawick says because domestic violence often escalates, all victims are encouraged to reach out for help before it’s too late.

“It is scary and we really want people to know there is a way out,” said Stawick.

Stawick says incidents of domestic violence have increased following the onset of COVID-19. That has also limited space in some domestic violence shelters.

In response an emergency fund has been set up to help victim’s stay in hotel rooms if needed.

Anyone who needs help finding information about domestic violence resources can contact 211.