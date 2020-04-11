Domestic violence becoming issue during pandemic

As Indiana continues to push through the peak of the coronavirus, domestic violence advocates warn, stay-at-home orders can be a breeding ground for incidents.

“By no means if you are in an unsafe environment right now should you remain there,” urges Governor Eric Holcomb, “Please reach out. We have folks who want to help.”

On Thursday Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer Breann Leath was shot and killed while on a domestic call on the Indy’s east side. IMPD says as officers knocked on the door, a suspect shot through the structure hitting Officer Leath. She later died at the hospital. 27-year-old Elliahs Dorsey was arrested in connection and given preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

“Those stresses that are in place for risk of domestic violence and child abuse on a regular day are exacerbated during this period,” explains Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Jen Sullivan.

Domestic violence advocates look to increased liquor sales and financial troubles as further contributions to the problem. People seeking to escape their residence may also have a difficult time finding a shelter.

“They just don’t have that capacity to pull those victims in, so it keeps the victims stuck right where they are,” says Danyette Smith, founder of the domestic violence advocacy organization Silent No More.

If you are in trouble, there is a number to call to get help, that is 1-800-799- SAFE.