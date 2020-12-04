Domestic violence numbers increase in 2020; IMPD arrests teen for allegedly killing his girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old is man behind bars accused of killing his girlfriend and wounding himself on Indy’s north side.

Experts say the case reflects a larger domestic violence trend this year.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Westfield boulevard Sunday night and found two people shot.

Autumn-Alexia Garay, 20, died on scene, while her boyfriend, 19-year-old Brenen Mosley was rushed to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to court records, Mosley initially gave conflicting accounts of what happened, even claiming the victim shot herself, but after being arrested the accused killer allegedly admitted he murdered his girlfriend.

In the affidavit police claim Mosley confessed to police, “He was attempting to stop Autumn from leaving the residence… When Autumn went to walk by he shot her in the chest.”

“We’re just seeing more and more increase,” said Kelly McBride with the Domestic Violence Network.

McBride claims 2020 has seen a surge in domestic violence reporting, with calls for assistance to IMPD up 125% and an 85% increase in fatal domestic incidents statewide, but McBride insists victims need to know assistance is only a phone call away.

“There’s absolutely help available right now, even though it feels like a desperate time and there’s no help available,” said McBride. “You don’t have to live in a home where violence is happening. There is help.”

In Mosley’s case, police claim family members told them there had been a history of ongoing violence between the victim and suspect for years before escalating to a homicide. That’s why McBride says it’s critical people recognize the signs of abuse and help victims develop a safe exit plan before it’s too late.

“Domestic violence almost always escalates. That’s what we see. So if you notice domestic violence with a friend or family member, keep the doors of communications open for them,” said McBride.

DVN and the city also partnered this year to set up a fund for hotel rooms for victims, if shelters are full because of social distancing requirements.

Anyone who needs help can call 317-644-7206.

Mosley is set to make his initial court appearance next week. He’s being held without bond on preliminary charges of murder and criminal confinement.