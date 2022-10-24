INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and meridian on Indy’s near north side.

Just before 5 in the morning, sleeping residents at the Enclave at Meridian apartments were startled by the sound of gunfire.

“I woke up to gunshots this morning and it was very uncomfortable,” said neighbor Lavette Harper.

Multiple neighbors report hearing at least a dozen gunshots, but neighbors like Lavette admitted they didn’t know what motivated the violence.

“I really don’t know what happened for real,” said Harper.

“For me personally it’s very alarming,” said another neighbor who asked not to be identified.

That second neighbor says she witnessed three hooded suspects run away from the scene. Two men were then found shot to death on the ground next to a vehicle in the back parking lot.

“The guys we’re talking are just nice guys in the neighborhood. It is really sad to see these guys lose their lives. They have kids. They have families who love them,” said the neighbor.

Several neighbors complained about the lack of security on the property.

Along with the double homicide, a 46-year-old man died in a shooting at a different apartment complex on the northeast side on Sunday.

That brings the total number of homicides investigated by IMPD this month to 24 in just 24 days.

“October has been a difficult month for our city,” said mayor Joe Hogsett.

Still, Mayor Hogsett pointed out that overall homicides are down this year compared to last year. On the same date in 2021, there were 232 homicides compared to 189 this year.

“Intentional homicides in Indy have gone down 17 to 18 percent year over year,” said Hogsett.

Still, those numbers mean nothing to the dozens of friends and family members who gathered outside the Enclave on Monday. That’s why police again urged everyone to resolve conflicts without weapons.

“Going for a gun is the last thing we should be doing. It affects not just one person; it affects an entire community. Families are now without loved ones,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov