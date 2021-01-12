Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting has left one person dead on Indianapolis’ east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two people shot, one of which has been pronounced deceased.

Police have not listed a condition for the second person.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.