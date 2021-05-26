Triple shooting under investigation on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were wounded during a shooting Wednesday evening.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Shortly afterward, they responded to the 1500 block of North Ritter Avenue on a report of a walk-in person shot. Police believe this victim sustained their injuries at the Shadeland Avenue address.

Police did not have a condition on either victim as of the time of this report.

Police say another victim responded to the hospital with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. That victim was last listed in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.