INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s northeast side Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Brookline Drive. When police arrived, they found two victims. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The other victim was listed in a “stable” condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.