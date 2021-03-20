Downtown businesses launch into March Madness events and parties

INDIANAPOLIS — For business owners, March Madness is creating a downtown experience they have been waiting for since the city shut down a year ago for COVID. They see it as the light at the end of the pandemic.

“It’s here, this is what it’s all about,” says Michael Cranfill, proprietor of the District Tap, “Without seeing any of that really for a year, to have that come back in such a fashion, and dramatically, it’s pretty much one year from the day since we locked down.”

Georgia Street is closed to traffic, but open to fans. It’s allowing restaurants and bars to expand seating safely.

“This is Indianapolis’s Bourbon Street, anytime something is going on in Indy this is what Georgia Street is all about,” Cranfill adds, “Now you have people coming from states that might not even have restaurants open back again.”

At the end of Massachusetts Avenue, the Bottleworks District has shut down their streets for a basketball bash. They have added 185 new outdoors seats and propped up massive screens to play the games. Management says they have been waiting three years to see the district built and have the perfect event to activate the area.

“It’s about community. We have always wanted it to be about community. We have always wanted this to be a district, and community feel,” Garage Food Hall General Manager Nicole Urlich explains, “This is such a cool environment. People are strolling, they are sipping, it’s a lot of fun. This is the first of many events we will host.”

If you are heading downtown this weekend, just remember to wear a mask and social distance. Restaurant and bar owners want to make this a safe and successful weekend.

“We have got seats spaced out, got plenty of street you can spread out on,” adds Ulrich, “We think tonight the garage is going to be crazy, and tomorrow the weather is going to be fabulous.”