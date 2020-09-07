Downtown Indianapolis street to get new look

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis, Market Street between the City-County building and the City Market will be closed for a $7.4 million renovation.

Crews will create a pedestrian promenade and veranda, build a raised pedestrian crossing on the street, construct curb bump outs to condense driving lanes and provide for parking, drop off spaces and bicycle parking.

Market Street will be closed from Alabama to Delaware streets, and traffic and parking will be limited along nearby intersections.

The project is set to be concluded by the end of next year.