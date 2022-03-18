INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the pandemic hit, Indy celebrated a St. Patrick’s Day without restrictions.

“We have been watching March 17 on the calendar for many, many weeks. We see COVID numbers going down, and we see weather forecasts looking up,” said Bob Schultz with Downtown Indy Inc. “Downtown is a place that is designed with events in mind. There is a movement of people.”

The St. Patrick’s Day parade began at 11:30 am, but the crowds began forming before that. The fun carried on throughout the evening.

“I’d say it has been better than it was pre-pandemic. Everyone is taking it in,” said Amanda Dicks while sipping a green beer at O’Reilly’s Irish Bar & Restaurant. “Downtown is a whole different vibe of happiness after everything that has gone on.”

For many Hoosiers it was a return to old traditions. Joseph Hershberger spent ten years dressing up in a leprechaun costume for the holiday but took two years off during the pandemic.

“It’s crazy for me, especially wearing the costume, people are out and they are like, ‘Hey can I get my picture taken!’ The little kids come up to me going , ‘Hi!’ That’s what I like doing, bringing a smile to people’s faces,” explained Hershberger.

Bars and restaurants have been preparing for this day for months. Last year they were only allowed to be at 75% capacity. St. Patrick’s Day became a chance for Hoosiers to party like it was 2019.

“We saw this well ahead of time and anticipated being fully wide-open,” said Joel Reitz, owner of O’Reilly’s Irish Bar & Restaurant. “Everyone is at the same level of excitement. They are very happy to be out, and back to normal.”

Saturday was supposed to be the return of the Blarney Bash at Monument Circle. It was cancelled the past two years, and sadly it will be cancelled again this year due to weather.