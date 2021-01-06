Downtown Indy prepares for March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — A year ago, at best, Indianapolis was expecting to host the three games that make up the NCAA’s Final Four Mens Basketball Championship this spring.

That was before COVID-19 threw everyone’s game plans out the window.

Now, Indianapolis will be the headquarters of the entire 67-game tournament as early round match ups will tip off on the campuses of Purdue and Indiana University, with the biggest battles to be fought on the hardwood of several locations throughout Marion County resulting in an estimated economic impact of more than $100 million.

Teams, fans, media, families and officials will be mostly housed and fed in downtown Indianapolis, meaning the city has just over two months to dust itself off and spruce itself up after a winter of economic discontent followed by a riotous spring and an abandoned summer due to social justice protests and the pandemic.

“We don’t have much time. This is a significant undertaking,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy Inc. “We’ve done this before, and so we actually have a formula to put in place to expedite it.”

Crews from the Department of Public Works were power washing away winter grime from the sidewalks on the Soldiers and Sailors Monument Tuesday morning while a pending ban on encampments around Monument Circle has diminished not only the debris left behind but the homeless persons who spend their days there.

“We currently have safety ambassadors who are walking around downtown, making sure people feel comfortable and welcome,” said Seiwert. “We have our sidewalk ambassadors that do cleaning every day, five days a week, and we work closely with the City of Indianapolis to make sure downtown is maintained to its highest standard.”

Following the NCAA’s announcement that the entire March Madness tournament would be held in Indianapolis and central Indiana, Mayor Joe Hogsett said he was limited to providing public works and public safety resources for the preparation of downtown and the three weeks of the championship brackets games.

DII will be conferring with the NCAA, Indiana Sports Corporation, the Indy Arts Council and other partners to clean up downtown and put the city’s best face forward for basketball visitors in the spring.

“We will be having additional conversations with all the property owners on what enhancements they can make to their existing properties to make sure that they all look clean and welcoming and open,” said Seiwert, “and also if there is some façade improvements that can be made, some greenery improvements that can be made.”

While some plywood remains covering windows of shuttered businesses, the remnants of last spring’s riots and vandalism that left in excess of $7 million in financial losses are quickly disappearing, replaced by new glass if not new occupants.

“We did lose a number of ground floor businesses,” said Seiwert. “About 10%, and so I think we need to think about how we can improve the exterior so that while we’re waiting for new businesses to come downtown, what can we do to make sure that that level of vacancy doesn’t stay downtown?

“I think we have about 88% of the restaurants and retailers open right now.”

The TJ Maxx at Market and Illinois Street, left gutted by looters and arsonists during two nights of rioting in late May, is due to be reopened within weeks, though a key downtown shopping location, Circle Centre, continues to struggle with retail space vacancy and lower foot traffic that predated the pandemic and the thieves who ravaged mall stores after social justice protests.

The CVS at Illinois and Ohio Street will never reopen after losses totaling more than two million dollars after arsonists followed looters inside during two nights of rioting.

But commercial real estate brokers representing downtown properties told FOX59 that one business owner’s misfortune is another entrepreneur’s opportunity.

“We’ve seen inventory come on, but at the same time, there is more money available, so we’ve seen that get scooped up pretty quickly,” said Rob Coombes of Shook Realty Group. “There’s a lot of available space for tenants, but as far as sale projects, those are moving along quite nicely.”

Coombes said clients have told him that they’ve learned that centralized office space still plays a significant role in conducting business despite the recent necessity of employees working from home.

“There will be others I think that will realize that as soon as they are able to bring people back, not only is it important to have all your employees in one space for collaboration, but also for team building. So there’s a lot to be said about a culture within a company, and that’s something that I’ve heard from my clients that is lacking right now.”

Broker Creighton Shook said office tenant inquiries started bouncing back in November after several months of downturn.

“Here in the last two months or so, we’ve seen a significant amount of groups start to come out, restauranteurs starting to look for space to grow, opening new concepts where others weren’t able to survive for whatever reason, driven out by the pandemic, driven by the lack of people downtown, driven by the riots, whatever it is, but we’ve seen several restaurants with new concepts open up, new plans come in for different companies.”

Shook said he expects that anticipation of the NCAA Tournament may convince some business owners to move up their plans to lease space.

“The entire tournament being here was a gift for the city,” he said, “and it gives us a tight time period to work from. But I think groups that were working on from the fringe kind of thinking about it, they’ll start to jump in.”

Last summer, Mayor Joe Hogsett dedicated $7 million in CARES Act funding to prepare the Indiana Convention Center for reopening.

Since that time, dozens of events with crowds ranging from 50 attendees to five thousand have visited Indianapolis.

Beginning this weekend and every weekend for the next few months, more events are scheduled to bring visitors to the city.