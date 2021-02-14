Downtown Indy TJ Maxx reopens as COVID & riot recovery continues

INDIANAPOLIS — The last time anyone shopped inside the TJ Maxx at 50 North Illinois Street in downtown Indianapolis was May 29, 2020, just hours before rioters took over the heart of the city for more than two days of destructive madness that looted the store, set off sprinklers, lit fires and broke about a half-million dollars worth of windows on the Block Building just up the street halfway between the Indiana Statehouse and Monument Circle.

On Sunday, TJ Maxx reopened with residents from downtown and visitors from across the Midwest walking its aisles, filling shopping bags and braving sub-freezing temperatures that likely would have kept them locked inside warm condominiums and hotel rooms a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic had them second guessing a stroll among strangers in public and riots left plywood boards over windows where inviting bargains should have been posted.

“It’s amazing. This is exactly what we were looking for. We’re out walking around looking for lunch and looking for a little shopping, and here it is,” said Kerri O’Malley, who was visiting from Columbus, Ohio, with her daughter for a volleyball tournament. “We loved it. I’m happy for the city because it was very busy. Hard to get into restaurants, but we were still able to pull it off, and we had a great time.”

The reopening of TJ Maxx, at a time when Circle Centre has experienced the loss of major retailers like Eddie Bauer and has yet to fill the space of Carson’s which closed three years ago, marks a significant milestone in downtown Indianapolis’ road back to normal following a disastrous 2020.

“It’s so exciting to have it back downtown and see people out, especially as a downtown resident. To have the city feel like its coming alive again, even when it’s cold, it’s exciting,” said Sarah Sadowski, clutching a shopping bag. “We just live a couple blocks north so to have it come back is so good, and to have the workers working again and people going into restaurants, it’s been great.”

Next door on Market Street, The Block Bistro & Grill opened for its first weekend. Yet down on South Meridian Street, cold weather and a lack of interest called off the second day of a public auction to dispose of the furnishings, wall art and bar supplies at The Claddagh Irish Pub, which had been closed since last spring even though only last week it was announced the doors would never open again.

Downtown Indy Inc. estimates that of the approximately 250 places to eat and drink in the Mile Square at the start of the pandemic last winter, almost one in five has closed at least temporarily with many gone for good.

“This is being figured out in every urban environment across the world,” said Bob Schutz, senior VP at DII. “For every employee that comes down, for every visitor, for every resident, there is an economic impact that that person is generating.”

DII estimates that pre-pandemic, approximately 155,000 people arrived downtown to work or visit on a daily basis.

That number has dropped to about 25,000 but is slowly picking up.

Approximately 50,000 tourists have come to Indianapolis since last summer to attend more than three dozen events and sporting competitions at the Indiana Convention Center, signaling a gradual reopening of the city’s convention and visitors business.

Caitlin O’Malley is just glad stores like TJ Maxx are open so she can go shopping with her mom once again.

“It’s so nice,” she said. “I like shopping. I like the scene so much better than just going online shopping. It’s so much more like fun, I guess.”