Dozens left without homes after pair of fires at northwest side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – Dozens of people were driven from their homes after a pair of fires at an apartment complex on the northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the Highland Pointe Apartments around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Those are located in the 5400 block of North Michigan Road.

Crews had the fire under control in about an hour.

Crews were called back to the apartment complex around 3 a.m. after a second fire broke out in a different building. That fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was injured in the fires, IFD said, but 69 people were without places to live. The fires affected 56 total units.

The first fire was ruled electrical in nature, and IFD believes the second fire may have been caused by an electrical problem as well.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross Indianapolis and apartment management to find shelter for the affected residents.