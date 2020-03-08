Dozens of Greenwood vehicles smashed into, police looking for people involved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. - Greenwood police count around 30 vehicles, primarily in neighborhoods off of US Highway 31, smashed into overnight. Dozens of neighbors woke up to find shattered glass on the ground. Fortunately, those we talked to said nothing was stolen.

Ryan Sexton, a neighbor at the Greenwood Estates, would love to spend the nearly $900 he was quoted on anything other than a new back window for this vehicle.

"I woke [my son] up cause I was making such a fuss trying to get it cleaned up, get to work on time, and then have to drive to work in 27 degree weather with the back glass blown out," Sexton said.

Despite thousands of dollars worth of tools inside his vehicle, nothing was taken. Sexton works at a local auto repair shop and said he can fortunately repair his car with a new window.

" In this case there's a lot of people that can't afford this right now, and don't have the ability like I have, to have a repair shop to park my vehicle in while it's raining, have another car to drive," Sexton said.

We spoke with several other neighbors in the Greenwood Estates on Saturday afternoon. One woman was taping plastic over her parents' van. She explained they live on a fixed income and are disabled.

"I'm lucky enough, I can install it myself," Sexton said about his window. "I can clean up the mess myself. Unfortunately, a lot of people aren't."

The owner of a black Expedition just purchased her vehicle two weeks ago. It still had paper tags on it when someone smashed in the back window, fortunately not stealing anything. Greenwood Police said they believe those involved used a heavy object and BB guns to cause the damage. Neighbors think children or teens did this.

"You don't realize until you're an adult, the impact it has on people," Sexton said.

Greenwood Police said they are working several leads in this case right now, but are eager for more information. If you can help them solve these cases and prevent more from happening, call them at (317) 882-9191.

One neighbor did admit he left his firearm in his vehicle before it was broken into. Officers urge everyone to bring their firearms inside and put them in a safe place.