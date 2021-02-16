DPW activates contractors to help plow Indianapolis’ side roads

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis’ side roads are about to get some help.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will activate two contracted snow removal vendors to plow residential “connector” streets.

Indy DPW Snow Force crews have been treating roads and secondary streets since 11 p.m. Sunday, but the additional contractors will help with 300+ lane miles of smaller streets in residential areas.

The “connector” streets link neighborhoods and housing additions to secondary streets that Indy Snow Force takes care of during its normal routes.

With the heaviest of the snowfall subsiding, contractor plow teams will be able to remove snow with a lower chance of drifts.

If you have to be outside, DPW urges you to give yourself plenty of time for your commute. Drive defensively and please give plow drivers plenty of room to work.

You can see the Indy Snow Force viewer here. Please note that it does not include work on the connector roads.