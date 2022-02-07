DPW assesses performance after winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — As the snow and ice melts from last week’s winter storm, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is looking ahead to improve future response.

“We don’t get these events very often, but when we do, folks want to see it cleared as quickly as possible,” said DPW Director Dan Parker.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Parker said city employees put in more than 24,000 working hours and went through more than 8,200 tons of salt.

“By Friday, during the day, we had most of the major thoroughfares down to bare pavement,” Parker said.

While DPW is pretty pleased with its overall response, looking ahead, Parker said there is room to be better, like more training for younger drivers.

“Some of our less experienced drivers, this was really their first major snow event, and so there were some things we need to work on, particularly on intersections, turn lanes and things like that,” he said. “Trying to get a little bit more training for our younger drivers to get in those trucks, to make sure that they’re comfortable making those turns on those intersections.”

Contractors finished their single passes over residential streets a little after midnight on Sunday. It’s a job, Parker said, that took a little longer than expected.

“A lot of the contractors, were just, they were worn out,” he said.

“The city pays some of those contractors by the hour, and so we were really kind of at their mercy in terms of when they could get some of their drivers out there,” he added. “That took a little bit longer, a little more complicated, in the more dense portions of the city, where obviously people do park on the street, they don’t have a driveway.”

Calling on contractors is not a usual move for the city, as this is only their second year in a row doing so. In the future, Parker hopes they can get an earlier start time for contractors moving forward.

“The snow stopped between 12 and 4 o’clock in the morning on Friday, and some were able to start right away, some were not, and so trying to get that commitment a little bit earlier,” he said.

As part of the agreement with contractors, Parker said they were good for just one single pass over residential streets. Contractors could also skip a street if they felt they couldn’t do the job without causing property damage.

Overall, Parker said they only received less than 75 calls related to complaints of the winter storm. Complaints regarding untouched streets were passed along and will be addressed once contractors submit invoices.

“If the complaint is that our road wasn’t touched at all, those were forwarded to our contract monitors, the folks who went out and were following the contractors around,” Parker said. “So we just didn’t take the contractor’s word, we did have people out on the street throughout the weekend taking a look at the work that was done.”

Parker said if they deem some roads do need further work, DPW will try to fix problem areas as quickly as possible.

“A lot of DPW’s trucks are not built to go down some of these narrow residential streets. So we’ll do the best we can to get them cleared,” he said.

In the meantime, if you feel your road was untouched, you can report a complaint to the Mayor’s Action Line (327-4622), make a report online or through the Request Indy App.

While DPW considers last week’s efforts as a job well done, Parker said it wouldn’t have been possible without residents doing their part too.

“The folks who should really get an A+ for this event is the residents of the city who took the warnings seriously and stayed off the street on Thursday and gave us the chance to actually get to work on them without a lot of traffic being out there,” Parker said.