DPW looking to fill 50 positions with rapid hiring fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hoping to make some quick hires to keep operations moving smoothly.

The department hosted a job fair Monday at the Garfield Park Family Center and around 130 people came out for interviews.

That is good news for DPW, it has not been immune to the worker shortage so many other industries are experiencing right now.

”We just have all of these openings and trying to get people in and fill them as quickly as possible,” said Hannah Scott-Carter, a spokesperson for DPW.

Scott-Carter said DPW has 50 positions to fill, most of which require a CDL license but there are some that don’t.

At the hiring fair, candidates were interviewed on the spot. DPW will be sending out job offers in about a day and new employees will start work as soon as Monday.

”Obviously snow season is coming up and that’s a big time for DPW, so we want to get people in trucks and trained,” said Scott-Carter.

It’s fair to say DPW could use the help, but Local Union 725 President Steven Quick said people shouldn’t be concerned.

”It’s not like if we don’t get it done it’s going to impact the services we provide,” Quick said.

Tonyae Williams was one of the many to show up looking for a job on Monday.

”I am hoping and praying I walk out of here with a job today because I need a job,” Williams said.

She’s been unemployed for about five weeks now and has applied for eight jobs just in the last week, but hasn’t had any luck.

”You don’t hear anything back or they tell you they’ve moved on to another candidate or they wait till a week later to let you know you didn’t get the job,” she said.

Williams is frustrated, especially when she sees people arguing online and calling unemployed people lazy. She said there is a lot more to getting a job than just wanting to work.

”My children’s daycare does not open till 6:30 and then they close at 6 p.m. so I have to find a job that works within those hours,” Williams said.

She added there are definitely people out there who are being lazy but there are also a ton just like her.

”We need work just as much as y’all need workers,” Williams said.

If you missed the job fair Monday but think you’re what DPW is looking for you can still apply for the open positions online.