DPW partners with workforce re-entry program for litter cleanup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is teaming up with Keys to Work again to start spring cleaning around the city.

DPW said the partner organization is focused on helping ex-offenders re-enter the workforce.

“The partnership between the City and Keys to Work is just one example of the types of public-private partnerships that break down barriers to employment for individuals returning to our community while responsibly utilizing public funds,” said Carlette Duffy, Director of Reentry for the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Keys to Work crews are made up of 6 to 10 people and will work to remove roadside litter.

These groups target major thoroughfare medians, downtown entry routes that are visible to visitors and other areas around the city where roadside litter is prevalent.

“Whether for-profit, nonprofit, or government agency – we should all be working to provide a roadmap to a living wage for people who face systemic barriers to employment,” said Duffy.



More on the DPW/Keys To Work partnership:

Indy DPW, the Office of Public Health and Safety, and Keys to Work entered into this partnership to help keep Indianapolis clean, while also providing ex-offenders stable jobs. In 2018, Keys to Work staff closed out a backlog of nearly 3,000 resident reported cases of illegal dumping in alleys, medians, roadways and greenways. In 2019, Keys to Work staff picked up over 42 tons of litter across Indianapolis. Also in 2019, 52 of those involved transitioned into full-time employment by the end of the program. Thanks to this partnership, hundreds of Keys to Work staff members have found a meaningful job and avoided incarceration.

DPW and reducing litter:

According to DPW, there are several ways the public can help these crews with fighting litter. Motorists should slow down if they see these crews out working and give them the space they need. Citizens should also not litter, make sure all trash gets into trash cans, and all trash is secured in bags insides of trash carts. If citizens would like to become more involved with fighting litter, DPW encourages them to contact Keep Indianapolis Beautiful about their Adopt-A-Block program, which empowers neighborhoods to keep their streets, sidewalks and lawns litter free.