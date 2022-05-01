INDIANAPOLIS — DPW will close Shelby Street from Southeastern Avenue to Georgia Street for construction beginning Monday, May 2.

This is the first phase of the street’s rehabilitation project. The closure through the Irish Hills neighborhood is expected to last about 20 days before crews move south for further road rehab. The entire project is expected to be complete by mid-November.

Southbound traffic will detour east via Southeastern Avenue, State Street, and English Avenue before reconnecting to Shelby. Northbound traffic will be routed west via English Avenue, Fletcher Avenue, College Avenue, and Washington Street before rejoining with Shelby.

Pedestrian traffic traveling south on Shelby will turn west at Daly Street and then take Pine Street to Georgia Street. Northbound pedestrians will follow the same route of Pine Street to Daly to Shelby.