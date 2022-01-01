DPW Snow Force drivers will be on Indy’s roads tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in 2022, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will active some of its Snow Force Drivers. 75 drivers will hit the roads starting at 11 p.m. Saturday night. They’ll treat the roadways with salt to combat any refreezing potential Sunday morning when temperatures fall.

As always, drivers are asked to keep winter weather driving rules in mind. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses, leave with plenty of time to arrive at your destination, and leave at least three car lengths between you and the car in front of you.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer mapping tool will be activated. Look for updates from FOX59’s most accurate meteorologists.