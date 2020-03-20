DPW to begin resurfacing Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the beginning of a resurfacing project on Keystone Avenue between 39th and 65th Streets



DPW said the road work will begin on Monday, March 23.



The project will require require lane closures between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday for various segments of the roadway.



According to DPW, one traffic lane will remain open in both directions during construction for unrestricted northbound and southbound flow. Keystone Avenue is expected to reopen to traffic in late October, weather permitting.



The $7.5 million project includes resurfacing and patching of Keystone, sidewalk and curb repair, curb ramp installation and drainage improvements.



DOW said over 19 miles will be repaired or resurfaced, while access to businesses and residential properties will be maintained.



More from DPW:



While construction will be ongoing during the week, motorists may also see some lane restrictions on Saturdays as crews continue working in certain locations. Utility employees and construction crew members will work as scheduled with specialized care to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.



For information on this or other DPW construction projects, visit indy.gov/dpw.