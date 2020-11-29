DPW to have full shift of 80 trucks pre-treat roads ahead of winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that a full shift of 80 trucks will hit the streets Sunday night to pre-treat roadways ahead of the snow that is expected to fall in central Indiana.

Crews will start at 11 p.m. and remain activated through at least Tuesday night to treat roads and plow standard routes as weather warrants, according to DPW.

DPW asks drivers to keep at least three car lengths between their vehicle and snow trucks.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer shows where roads have been plowed or treated with salt.

With the chance of strong wind gusts also in the forecast, DPW says additional staff will be on stand-by to address any damaged traffic signals or downed tree limbs that block the roadway. Contact the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 to report these issues.