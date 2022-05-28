INDIANAPOLIS — Starting on Tuesday, May 31, IDPW plans to close 30th Street bridge over the White River to begin working o a $15.1 million bridge improvement project, including replacement of the bridge arch.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted to follow a detour using West 29th Street, Dr. MLK Jr. Street, West 38th Street, Kessler Boulevard West Drive, and West 30th Street.

Eastbound traffic will use West 30th Street, Kessler Boulevard W. Drive, 38th St., Dr. MLK Jr. St., West 30th St.. Lighted buoys will direct recreational water users to channel safely under the bridge.