Dr. Fauci warns that Midwest could see a surge in COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Midwest could be the next area to see a big surge in coronavirus cases, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist warned Tuesday.



States like Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky are “starting to have” a “very early indication” of rising COVID-19 positivity rates – a “surefire sign that you’ve got to be really careful,” Fauci told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America“



Farther south, Fauci noted, Tennessee is also at risk. The state is seeing one of the fastest per-capita increases in COVID-19 cases, with an average of 2,391 cases per day — up about 26% from the average two weeks ago, according to a report by WBEZ. The numbers in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky aren’t as dire, but that could quickly change, Fauci warned.



The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases urged states to reopen in a manner consistent with the federal government’s guidelines for reopening.



If the guidelines are followed, Fauci said, “I think we can prevent the surges that we’ve seen in the southern states, because we just can’t afford, yet again, another surge.”



Fauci also responded to recent retweets by the president of claims accusing him of misleading the public.



“I don’t know how to address that,” Fauci said. “I’m just going to certainly continue doing my job. I don’t tweet. I don’t even read them. So I don’t really want to go there.”

