Dr. Katie Jenner announced as Indiana’s first secretary of education

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Governor Holcomb announced Dr. Katie Jenner as Indiana’s new secretary of education.

Dr. Jenner will become the first governor-appointed leader of the Indiana Department of Education, following a law approved by the Senate in 2019.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to further serve the people of Indiana,” Dr. Jenner said. “We have great opportunity ahead in Indiana, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and work hand in hand with students, educators and stakeholder partners across the state.”

Holcomb said in her new role as secretary of education, Dr. Jenner will focus on supporting schools through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, providing personalized pathways to prepare them for lifelong success, being a champion of the educator profession and cultivating a future-ready education system.

“This is an incredibly important time for education in Indiana,” said Holcomb. “As Indiana’s Secretary of Education, Dr. Jenner’s certification, work at nearly every level of education and her remarkable depth of experience will lead our state into this exciting next chapter.”

The new role of the secretary of education begins on Jan. 11, 2021, as the currently-elected Superintendent Jennifer McCormick’s term expires in 2020.

The bill was one of Holcomb’s legislative priorities and moved up the change by four years.

The Republican-dominated Legislature passed a law in 2017 making it an appointed position starting in 2025 after numerous policy disagreements with former Democratic Superintendent Glenda Ritz.

More about Dr. Jenner from the governor’s office:

Dr. Jenner currently serves as Gov. Holcomb’s senior education advisor. Her first position in K-12 public education was as a Career and Technical Education teacher in Kentucky beginning in 2005. From 2009 to 2018, she worked for Madison Consolidated Schools in Indiana as a school administrator and district administrator. In 2018 she joined Ivy Tech Community College as vice president of K-12 Initiatives and Statewide Partnerships, where she built statewide college strategies among K-12 schools, career centers, and Ivy Tech. Dr. Jenner earned her undergraduate degree from Transylvania University, her master’s degree in education from the University of Kentucky, an MBA from Indiana State University and her doctorate of education from the University of Kentucky.