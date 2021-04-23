Dr. Yvonne Stokes named new HSE Schools superintendent

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools trustees have picked Dr. Yvonne Stokes as the district’s next superintendent.

She is replacing Dr. Allan Bourff, who announced his retirement earlier in the school year.

Dr. Stokes will step into her hew new role on July 1. She is currently the assistant superintendent of the School Town of Munster.

The district says she was chosen after an extensive search and thorough application process that yielded 25 candidates.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Stokes to Hamilton Southeastern Schools,” said Janet Pritchett, president of the Board of School Trustees. “Dr. Stokes brings a wealth of experience to this role and will provide valuable leadership and strategic thinking to propel our students toward academic growth and success.”

Stokes says she is ready to apply lessons she’s learned from the pandemic to this new role leading HSE Schools.

“We’ve learned that our students must have [a] voice, and we also learned that there is that connectedness that we share and rely on when students are in front of us,” said Dr. Stokes.

“COVID has taught us a lot about teaching and learning.”

Strokes previously worked for Indianapolis Public Schools as an academic improvement officer.

In 2013, she earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University, where she also holds an undergraduate degree. She also earned a master’s degree in special education from University of Saint Francis and a licensure in exceptional needs at Purdue University Calumet.