Drake, Wichita State fans grateful to watch teams play inside Mackey Arena as March Madness returns

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just over 1,300 basketball fans scored tickets inside Mackey Arena to watch the First Four during a historic March Madness tournament across Indiana.

The wind and rain did not prevent families and students from lining up before the games began. Wichita State’s Trevin and Trey Wade brought a cheering section with them.

“Definitely excited,” Their dad said. “I’ve got two kids on the team. We definitely excited! We missed March Madness last year, so it’s kind of kicking back in, so we’re definitely excited!”

Right in front of the Wade Family stood Demond Wilkins Sr., D.J. Wilkins’ Dad.

“He’s very excited,” Wilkins said. “Very excited to live his lifelong dream of playing in March Madness. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Purdue Freshmen Abby Machnic and Celia Racine were thrilled they scored tickets despite the arena only allowing 9% capacity.

“It’s a lot of fun because we weren’t able to come to Purdue’s actual games,” Machnic said. “So, to have other teams here and be able to buy tickets is really exciting for us.”

Mackey Arena continues welcoming teams and fans in for March Madness games Friday and Saturday.