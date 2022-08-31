INDIANAPOLIS — Dried mushrooms sold in specialty retail stores are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves four types of packages of Three Coins Dried Mushrooms. The following products are included in the recall:

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- 2.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- 10.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- 2.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- 10.5 oz

The recall was discovered after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. The department bought items at a retail store and discovered the presence of Salmonella in some packages of the mushrooms. The FDA says sales of the product have been suspended until the source of the problem is discovered.

The FDA reports that Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis. It can be spread by food handlers who don’t wash their hands or the surface and tools they use between food preparation steps, among other ways.

Most people infected with the bacteria will begin to develop symptoms 12-72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Usual symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

There are more severe cases that may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal. The CDC estimates around 450 persons in the United States die each year from acute salmonellosis.

The recalled mushrooms were sold in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. They came in four different types and sizes and are in a sealed clear plastic package.

Anyone with the recalled mushrooms should return them for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC at 703-538-8000.