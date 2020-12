COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus martial arts studio was left damaged after a driver crashed their car into the building.

Columbus police said the 24-year-old driver crashed into Ko’s Martial Arts at 2490 Taylor Road at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

She was not hurt and told officers she was trying to turn onto Taylor when she lost control of her car.

The driver passed field sobriety tests and refused medical attention at the scene.