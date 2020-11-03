Driver dies after crashing into home in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Police say one person died Tuesday after crashing into a home.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 15300 block of Atkinson Drive.

Investigators believe the 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Union Chapel Road when it left the right side of the roadway and traveled about 500 feet before crashing into the rear of a home.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the crash.

First responders arrived and worked to extricate the driver from the truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and Noblesville police say they aren’t ruling out a medical emergency.

NFD is on scene of a vehicle into a building. Off of Union Chapel and Brighton Knoll. Atkinson Drive is closed. pic.twitter.com/60DWiHJHb4 — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) November 3, 2020