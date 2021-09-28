Driver dies after SUV goes through fence, crashes into Columbus home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus crash

Photo via Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A man died after crashing an SUV into a Columbus home.

According to the Columbus Police Department, emergency crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the 4400 block of Osprey Drive.

Investigators believe the driver went across a beanfield, hit a backyard privacy fence and then crashed the SUV into the home, which was occupied at the time. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Officers found the driver unresponsive; the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Columbus police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News