INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a crash early Saturday morning that left one dead.

IMPD confirmed the crash was a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole at the intersection of West 21st and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The driver, adult male, fled the scene before officers arrived. The passenger, adult female, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by IMPD. We will update with more information as we receive it.