Driver flips car on Shadeland; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on the northeast side overnight Thursday.

Around 1:10 a.m., police were called to the crash site on Shadeland Avenue near Fall Creek Road.

Police say a driver traveling southbound had crashed and ended up on the side of Shadeland with his vehicle flipped upside down.

As a result of the crash, several trees were damaged. Officers say the driver was able to avoid a nearby telephone pole but did cause damage to a nearby barrier.

The driver was found unconscious inside the vehicle. His current condition is unknown.

No other vehicles were involved.