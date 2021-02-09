Driver hits Whitestown police cars as officers conduct traffic stop on I-65; several people taken to hospital

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A five-car crash on Interstate 65 in Whitestown sent several police officers to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Three Whitestown police officers were conducting a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on I-65 North near the State Road 334 (Zionsville) exit when a sedan hit a Whitestown patrol vehicle.

That caused several secondary crashes involving two other patrol cars and the vehicle that was pulled over for the traffic stop.

Two Whitestown officers were among several people taken to the hospital for moderate to severe injuries.

“When they were struck, two of our officers were transported to one of the local area hospitals,” said Capt. John Jurkash with the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department.

“The occupants that were in the vehicle that was originally stopped were also transported to hospitals. The driver of the suspect vehicle that struck all of the vehicles was transported to the hospital.”

Another officer was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.

Northbound I-65 was shut down for several hours at the 130 mile marker exit with traffic being diverted off the interstate.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is currently investigating the incident. Alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor at this time.