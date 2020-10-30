Driver in serious condition after car, school bus collide in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A driver went to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and car in Lawrence.

It happened at Pendleton Pike and Mitthoeffer Road Friday morning, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The crash involved a head-on collision between a Lawrence Township school bus and a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Sonata was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. No one aboard the bus was hurt, police said.

Eastbound lanes of Pendleton Pike were being diverted north at Mitthoeffer Road as a result of the crash.