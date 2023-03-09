JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County Wednesday.

Police and fire crews responded to 780 Hospital Road in Franklin just before 7:50 p.m.

The first responders found a Ford F-150 truck that was involved in a crash. The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as 22-year-old Kane Grudowski.

Johnson County investigators believe Grudowski swerved off and on to Hospital Road several times.

The last time the truck left the road, it rolled over with a tree crushing the top of the cab. The vehicle came to a rest in a ditch.

Police have not indicated whether a toxicology test will be conducted.