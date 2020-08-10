Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Brownsburg

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Brownsburg late Sunday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:11 p.m. on County Road 1000E south of 56th Street near Brownsburg. A preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling southbound on County Road 1000E when he drove off the west side of the roadway and hit a utility pole. He suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash.

There were two passengers in his car. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office believes speed was a factor in the crash.